Arsenal are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler, and they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Fichajes, both clubs are keen on the 20-year-old Turkish International, but he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. He is valued at €150 million, and it will be difficult for any club to sign him. Real Madrid will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Arsenal want Arda Guler

Arsenal are very keen on the player, and they have held talks with his representatives regarding a potential move. It will be interesting to see if they decide to test the waters with an offer in the coming months. They could use more creativity in the final third, and Guler would be a long-term acquisition. He will add creativity and goals to the side. His ability to slot into multiple attacking roles will be an added bonus.

The 20-year-old is immensely talented, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. Joining an elite club like Arsenal could help him improve further. They might be able to provide him with more opportunities compared to the Spanish club as well.

Tottenham eyeing Guler

Similarly, Tottenham could use more cutting-edge in the final third. They have an ambitious project, and they need quality players in order to win major trophies. The Real Madrid star could be the ideal acquisition for them. He has won major trophies with the Spanish club, and his experience could prove to be invaluable for them.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs manages to negotiate a deal with the Spanish outfit in the coming months.