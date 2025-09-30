Broadcaster calls for ’embarrassing’ West Ham player to be banned

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

In Monday’s fixture at Goodison Park, Everton took the lead through Michael Keane, capitalising on West Ham’s recurring vulnerability from set pieces.

However, the Hammers responded in kind when Jarrod Bowen struck to force parity and earn his side a point.

It was Nuno Espirito Santo’s first game in charge of the Hammers and he would be happy with his team’s performance against an Everton side that has looked good this season.

Commentator Ian Darke was unhappy with how West Ham star Lucas Paqueta acted after a clash with Everton’s Vitalii Mykolenko.

Lucas Paqueta called out for simulation tactics

Paqueta went down holding his face in what Darke sees as an overreaction to the situation.

It was clear that Paqueta was trying to deceive the officials, something he should avoid considering the quality he has.

The commentator called for a ban on the Hammers star, posting on his X account:

“Embarrassing, Paqueta taking a dig in the ribs and collapsing, clutching his face. So stupid with cameras everywhere to expose the cheating.

“In an ideal world, that should carry a one-game ban for any player trying it (and there have been a few).“

Embarrassing -Paqueta taking a dig in the ribs and collapsing clutching his face. So stupid with cameras everywhere to expose the cheating. In an ideal world , that should carry a one game ban for any player trying it ( and there have been a few ). — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) September 29, 2025

West Ham star should focus more on his natural game

While Paqueta did indeed make contact with Mykolenko, many believe he compounded the situation by theatrically falling, ensuring that the incident drew attention.

The incident has renewed debates over player simulation, referee consistency, and the boundaries of gamesmanship.

For Nuno, a pressing early task will be to rein in such antics. Ensuring Paqueta concentrates on the creative and attacking responsibilities he possesses, rather than stage moments that invite criticism.

Trying to get a fellow professional get booked or get sent off is something that should be avoided at all costs as its against the spirit of the game.

Sources: West Ham and Aston Villa are ready to bring midfielder back to the Premier League