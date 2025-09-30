Chelsea corner flag (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Como midfielder Nico Paz.

According to a report from Fichajes, Tottenham tried to sign the player during the summer window with an offer of around €70 million, but it was rejected.

Chelsea keen on Nico Paz

Real Madrid have a buyback clause inserted into his contract, and they would be able to sign him for a fee of around €8-10 million at the end of the season. They are keen on bringing him back to the club, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can win the race for his signature.

They will be able to pay substantially more compared to the Spanish club. It remains to be seen what the Italians decide. They are powerless to stop him from leaving the club for a nominal amount of money because of the clause in his contract. If Real Madrid decides to bring him back to the club, Chelsea will not be able to prevent them.

However, if they manage to get the deal done, it could be a masterstroke for them. They need more creativity in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old could be the ideal fit.

Paz would be a future asset

The South American is an elite prospect with a bright future, and he could develop into a star for Chelsea. The opportunity to move to England could be quite exciting as well. If Chelsea can provide him with regular opportunities, it would be an ideal transfer for the player.

Regular football in England could bring out the best in him. It will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting spot at Real Madrid if he returns to the club. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career.