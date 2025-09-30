Why Federico Chiesa was left out of Liverpool’s squad against Galatasaray

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters were left surprised when Federico Chiesa’s name was missing from the squad list for their Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

The Italian winger has been impressive for Arne Slot’s team this season and the winger has already scored some crucial goals for the club.

Whether it was the late goal against Bournemouth on the opening day of the season or the equaliser against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Chiesa has become a super sub that Slot can rely on to change the game.

It is a general consensus among the Liverpool fans that the Italian winger deserves more playing time and opportunities in the starting line up.

Federico Chiesa left out of Liverpool squad

However, Chiesa was left out of the squad to face Galatasaray in the Champions League this week by Slot and after initial disappointment among the fans for his omission, the reason behind his absence has been revealed.

Slot mentioned in his press conference that the Reds star suffered a knock against Crystal Palace and that is why he will not be available to face Galatasaray.

Slot said:

“He got a little niggle, I think it is the word you use here in England, in the last game against Palace. He tried it today, he was on the pitch in the beginning but he couldn’t end the session, so we decided not to take him because in a few days it’s Chelsea again.”

Reds face difficult test in the Champions League this week

It must be remembered that Chiesa was initially left out of the squad for the Champions League but he was later added when defender Giovanni Leoni suffered an ACL injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

No wonder fans will be upset with Chiesa’s injury but Slot has enough depth in his squad to deal with the setback.

Liverpool started their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid thanks to Virgil Van Dijk’s late goal.

They face Galatasaray away from home now which is going to test their strength and depth.

