Jamie Carragher gives bizarre reason why Ruben Amorim still has the Man United job

Manchester United’s disappointing run under Ruben Amorim has intensified the pressure on the Portuguese coach, with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher now publicly urging him to consider walking away from Old Trafford.

Carragher was critical of both the team’s performances and the overall atmosphere at the club, suggesting the job may already be beyond repair.

Amorim has endured a turbulent spell since taking charge last season, overseeing 17 defeats in 33 Premier League matches.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have offered public backing, the results on the pitch have left supporters unconvinced.

Against Brentford, United fell behind early and never truly recovered, raising further questions about whether Amorim is the right man to lead the project.

Jamie Carragher gives bizarre theory about Ruben Amorim

Carragher believes that Amorim still has the United job because the hierarchy at the club are failing to admit that they have made a mistake with his appointment.

Carragher said, as reported by Daily Mail:

‘I think he’s still in a job because the powers that be at Man United have made that many mistakes on and off the pitch that they almost don’t want to admit right now that they’ve made another.

‘This has been a disaster for Man United and Ruben Amorim. What he did at Sporting Lisbon was fantastic and he looked like the next big thing as a manager. But bringing a manager with a system like his never suited the traditions of Man United and the quicker the club make a decision on the manager, I think it’s better for everybody because it has been a disaster for the club but also the manager.

‘We’re only waiting for the inevitable, unfortunately, you don’t want to see people lose their jobs but this has to end as quickly as possible.’

The former Liverpool defender added:

‘I think every other Premier League manager would look at Man United and think, “I could do a better job than that”.

Man United have identified possible replacements

Gareth Southgate, Oliver Glasner, Marco Silva, and even Xavi Hernandez have been linked with the role in recent weeks.

Amorim insists he is not worried about losing his job, critics believe the situation is deteriorating rapidly. For United, the dilemma is clear, persist with a manager struggling to gain momentum or make another high-profile change in search of stability.

The next few weeks are going to be crucial for the Portuguese manager at Old Trafford.

