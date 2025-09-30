(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in the Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, and they will have to pay a substantial amount of money for him.

The 25-year-old has been exceptional for the Spanish club since joining them, and he scored 29 goals in all competitions last season. He has started this season in impressive form as well, scoring six goals in seven league matches.

Alvarez was linked with Liverpool during the summer window as well.

Liverpool move for Julian Alvarez would be surprising

Alvarez could prove to be an excellent addition for Liverpool, and a report from Fichajes claims that they will have to pay over £100 million in order to get the deal done. Liverpool have recently spent a substantial amount of money on Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. Spending big money on another striker would be quite surprising.

There is no doubt that Alvarez is a top-quality player, and he is capable of improving most teams in world football. However, Liverpool already have two quality strikers at their disposal. They should look to improve the other areas of the pitch. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Alvarez move to Liverpool makes no sense

The opportunity to return to England could be quite exciting for the World Cup winner. However, a move to Liverpool does not make sense for him. He will look to join a club where he is the first-choice striker. It is highly unlikely that Liverpool will sell either Isak or Ekitike anytime soon, and therefore, they will not be able to accommodate Alvarez in the starting lineup.

It seems that a move for the Atletico Madrid star is simply a rumour. Liverpool should look to concentrate on improving the defensive unit and the midfield instead. They have struggled to control games this season, and they need to add more quality in those areas if they are serious about fighting for major trophies again.