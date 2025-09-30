Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with Carlos Baleba from Brighton during the summer transfer window, and they are planning to sign him in January.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, he will cost at least £100 million, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.

Liverpool eyeing Carlos Baleba

Liverpool are keen on the player as well, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a top target for Manchester United, and they will hope to beat Liverpool to his signature. Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim faces an uncertain future at the club, but his future will not determine Manchester United’s pursuit of the midfielder. They will look to sign the African regardless of whether the Portuguese manager is at the club in January.

Man United need Baleba

Manchester United have struggled to control games in the middle of the park, and they need a quality midfielder. The 21-year-old could be the ideal fit for them. He has the potential to develop into a top-class player, and moving to Manchester United could unlock his true potential. He would get to play alongside quality players at Old Trafford, and they could groom him into a superstar.

Even though the asking price might seem quite expensive, the young midfielder has the potential to justify the investment in future. In addition to that, the transfer market is quite inflated for elite talents like him, and it is no surprise that Manchester United are being quoted a club record fee.

Meanwhile, Liverpool would be an exciting destination for the player as well. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions and fight for major trophies regularly will be quite tempting. It remains to be seen where he ends up.