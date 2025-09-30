Manchester United given positive Carlos Baleba update (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in the 20-year-old Turkish attacker as well. As per Fichajes, he is expected to cost in excess of £80 million, and Manchester United are hoping to get rid of Marcus Rashford and raise funds from his departure.

Manchester United will hope to sell Marcus Rashford for a substantial amount of money in future.

Kenan Yildiz would improve Man United

Yildiz is an elite talent with a bright future, and he has all the tools to develop into a future star. Manchester United could use more quality in the attack, and the 20-year-old is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. He has proven his quality in Italy and in the European competitions. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well.

Manchester United need players like him if they want to bounce back strongly and fight for trophies once again. They could nurture him into an asset for the club.

Arsenal and Chelsea eyeing Yildiz

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea are pushing for trophies as well. They need to keep improving the team and signing one of the best young players in Europe, and signing one of the best young talents in European football would be a wise decision. All three clubs have the finances to pay the reported asking price for him, and it will be interesting to see where Yildiz ends up.

The move to the Premier League could be quite attractive for him, but he needs to choose his next destination carefully. He will need to play regularly, and he must look to join a club where he will be able to fight at the highest level consistently.