Manchester United corner flag (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez as a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager could be shown the door after a poor start to the season, and the Spaniard has been identified as an alternative. He has previously won the La Liga title with Barcelona, and the opportunity to manage Manchester United could be an exciting one for him.

Xavi has been linked with Chelsea in the past.

Xavi Hernandez could fancy the move

The Spanish outfit played some exciting football under his management, and it will be interesting to see if he can help Manchester United bounce back strongly. The opportunity to manage the Premier League can be quite exciting. The 45-year-old will be attracted to the challenge if the opportunity is presented to him.

According to Fichajes, Amorim could be shown the door soon. Manchester United have backed him significantly in the transfer market, but he has failed to deliver on the pitch. He is struggling to get the best out of his players, and it would be ideal for Manchester United to make a change.

Xavi could be an interesting appointment

Xavi is highly regarded across Europe, and bringing him in could lift the spirits around the club. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they are expected to fight for trophies regularly. They have not been able to do that in recent seasons. A change in approach could be ideal for them. There is no doubt that they have quality players at their disposal. They need to bring in a manager who can get the best out of their current squad. It remains to be seen whether they can appoint the Spaniard in the near future.

Meanwhile, Amorim will be desperate to hold onto his job, and it will be interesting to see if he can turn things around quickly.