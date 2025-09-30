Report: Man United keen on 45-year-old La Liga winner as Amorim replacement

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Manchester United corner flag
Manchester United corner flag (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez as a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager could be shown the door after a poor start to the season, and the Spaniard has been identified as an alternative. He has previously won the La Liga title with Barcelona, and the opportunity to manage Manchester United could be an exciting one for him.

Xavi has been linked with Chelsea in the past.

Xavi Hernandez could fancy the move

The Spanish outfit played some exciting football under his management, and it will be interesting to see if he can help Manchester United bounce back strongly. The opportunity to manage the Premier League can be quite exciting. The 45-year-old will be attracted to the challenge if the opportunity is presented to him.

According to Fichajes, Amorim could be shown the door soon. Manchester United have backed him significantly in the transfer market, but he has failed to deliver on the pitch. He is struggling to get the best out of his players, and it would be ideal for Manchester United to make a change.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Report: Liverpool told to pay over £100m for target with six goals in seven matches this season
Ruben Amorim in Manchester United training
Report: Man United plot bargain move for 25-year-old star with 6 goals in 9 matches this season
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Report: Amorim “doesn’t trust” summer signing, seeking January additions already

Xavi could be an interesting appointment

Xavi Hernandez looks on during a game
Former Barcelona manager Xavi (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Xavi is highly regarded across Europe, and bringing him in could lift the spirits around the club. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they are expected to fight for trophies regularly. They have not been able to do that in recent seasons. A change in approach could be ideal for them. There is no doubt that they have quality players at their disposal. They need to bring in a manager who can get the best out of their current squad. It remains to be seen whether they can appoint the Spaniard in the near future.

Meanwhile, Amorim will be desperate to hold onto his job, and it will be interesting to see if he can turn things around quickly.

More Stories xavi hernandez

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *