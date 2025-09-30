Man United & Liverpool suffer major blow in pursuit of 23-year-old Englishman

Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Mullan, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Speculation over Jarrad Branthwaite’s future has attracted the attention of two of England’s biggest clubs, but Everton appear determined to resist any offers, according to Football Insider.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are said to hold genuine interest in the 23-year-old centre-back, yet according to recent reports, Everton have no intention of parting ways with one of their prized assets.

Branthwaite’s rising stature, long contract, and the Toffees’ ambition to build for the future all suggest a complex tug-of-war lies ahead.

Everton’s Resolve: No Sales in January

Sources indicate that Everton will categorically reject any attempts to buy Branthwaite during January.

The club’s hierarchy see the young defender as central to their long-term project and are keen to maintain continuity in a defense anchored by homegrown promise.

This shows a firm stance, a message that Everton are not a selling club, regardless of overtures from bigger clubs.

Branthwaite’s position is strengthened by contractual security. Only recently, he signed a new five-year deal that keeps him tied to Goodison Park until 2030, demonstrating Everton’s commitment to his future.

This extension not only wards off suitors by imposing a higher valuation, but also cements his status as a key figure in the club’s defensive plans going forward.

Man United & Liverpool remain interested in Branthwaite

Nonetheless, that hasn’t dampened the interest from Man United and Liverpool. United have monitored Branthwaite for years, and the January and summer windows continue to offer possible opportunities for renewed bids.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, also seeking defensive reinforcements, are keeping tabs on his development.

However, with Everton’s intention to refuse offers, any deal would require significant determination, negotiation, and likely a massive financial package.

The Premier League giants may have to look elsewhere to satisfy their defensive needs.

