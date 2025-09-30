Ruben Amorim in Man United training (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic in the coming months.

Bayern Munich are interested in the Serbian as well, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

Man United keen on Dusan Vlahovic

According to a report from BILD (h/t SportWitness), Manchester United are likely to make a move for him at the end of the season. They could use more depth in the attacking unit, and the 25-year-old would be a useful acquisition. He has shown his quality in Italy, and the opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him.

The player has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and Manchester United could groom him into an important player for the club.

Manchester United have recently signed Benjamin Sesko, but the Slovenian is still adapting to English football. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and Vlahović could support the summer signing in the attack.

Man United eyeing bargain move for Vlahovic

The striker will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Manchester United will be able to sign him on a major bargain. It will be interesting to see if they try to secure a pre-contract agreement with the player during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, the German champions are looking to add more talent to the attacking unit, and they are keen on the Serbian as well. The opportunity to sign a player of his quality on a free transfer can be quite tempting for most teams. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 25-year-old has six goals in nine matches across all competitions this season, and he will help Manchester United going forward. They need quality players like him to bounce back and get back to the top of English football once again.