Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on during the Bayern Munich game (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve the defensive unit when the transfer window opens in January.

They have identified the central defensive unit as the key area they want to improve during the winter transfer window. According to Fichajes, injuries have left them depleted at the heart of the defence, and Chelsea are looking to solve that problem with a quality signing in January.

Chelsea eyeing defenders

They have been linked with players like Marc Guehi, but his asking price could complicate any potential move. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions in January.

They have conceded eight goals in six league matches, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Chelsea will be desperate for a top-four finish, and they will look to fight for trophies as well. They managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and the FIFA Club World Cup recently. They will look to build on it and fight for major trophies now. They are competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they will be up against elite attackers. They will need to tighten up at the back.

Can they improve their defence?

It is no surprise that they are looking to bring in a quality central defender in January. It remains to be seen whether they can find the right player who can help them improve at a reasonable cost.

They have done well to improve the squad during the summer transfer window, and they will be aiming for a successful season. If they can plug the defensive gap on the side, there is no reason why they cannot succeed this season.

“Going to be serious questions asked” – Insider believes Enzo Maresca could soon be under big pressure at Chelsea