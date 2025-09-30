Newcastle United player is pushing to be sold for cut price fee

Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United look set to part ways with goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos just a year after his arrival, as reports suggest the Greek international is determined to make his loan move to Sevilla permanent.

According to Estadio Deportivo, via Sport Witness, the 31-year-old has endured a difficult spell in England and is keen to rebuild his career in Spain, where he has already impressed with the Andalusian side.

Vlachodimos, who only joined Newcastle last year, has already made it clear he has no desire to return to Tyneside.

Vlachodimos wants Newcastle United exit

Despite Newcastle’s ambitions and growing stature in the Premier League, the Greek shot-stopper failed to establish himself as a serious contender for the number one shirt.

Currently on loan at Sevilla, Vlachodimos is beginning to show glimpses of the quality that earned him a move to the Premier League in the first place.

The Spanish club is said to be impressed with his professionalism and experience, and there is growing confidence that a deal could be reached.

Recouping even a modest sum for the Magpies would represent a pragmatic solution, given Vlachodimos’ lack of long-term prospects at St. James’ Park.

Goalkeeper failed to settle at St. James’ Park

Despite the initial optimism, cultural adjustments, fierce competition for places, and perhaps stylistic mismatches left the Greek international unable to make his mark in the Premier League.

For Vlachodimos, a permanent move to Sevilla seems the natural next step, a chance to revive his career in a league and environment where he feels more comfortable.

All parties appear aligned toward making the transfer happen, and with his recent performances for Sevilla strengthening his case, it may only be a matter of time before Vlachodimos swaps his Newcastle contract for a permanent home in Andalusia.

Newcastle United line up January move for Juventus ace