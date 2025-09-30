Official: Arsenal confirm William Saliba has signed a new long term contract

Arsenal FC
Posted by
William Saliba of Arsenal
(Photo credit: Arsenal website)

Arsenal have officially confirmed that star defender William Saliba has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until June 2030.

The French international, who has become a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s side, expressed his pride and happiness at extending his stay with the Gunners.

Saliba’s decision to commit long-term is a major boost for the club as they look to build on recent progress and mount serious challenges for domestic and European honours.

Since arriving at Arsenal in 2019 from Saint-Étienne, Saliba’s journey has been one of patience, growth, and eventual triumph. After initial loan spells in France, the young centre-back finally made his breakthrough at Arsenal and has since established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dominant defenders.

William Saliba is delighted to sign a new contract

Speaking about his new contract, Saliba reflected on his personal journey:

“I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019 and now I’m still here to extend my contract. I feel at home. It’s the best place to be. I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt.”

The 24-year-old’s words show not only his attachment to the club but also the sense of belonging that Arsenal have worked hard to foster under Arteta.

Saliba has become a crucial part of the Arsenal squad

William Saliba of Arsenal
William Saliba of Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manager Mikel Arteta also praised Saliba’s character and importance to the squad:

“William Saliba is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day.”

Saliba’s new deal until 2030 is a statement of intent from both the player and Arsenal. For Saliba, it represents a commitment to the club where he feels at home, while for Arsenal, it secures the services of a world-class defender at the peak of his career.

With Real Madrid showing interest in signing the French defender, it is a major boost for the Gunners and shows their ambition for the future.

