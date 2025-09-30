51-year-old Premier League boss would take Man United job ‘in a heartbeat’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s turbulent campaign under Ruben Amorim has once again cast doubt over the Portuguese manager’s future, and fresh reports suggest Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner could be a serious contender for the Old Trafford hot seat.

The Red Devils are currently 14th in the Premier League after their latest defeat against Brentford in the Premier League.

While INEOS and the club’s hierarchy have not yet indicated that Amorim will be removed immediately, next weekend’s clash with newly promoted Sunderland could prove decisive. Another defeat may force the board to make a change before the international break.

One of the names now being linked is Glasner, who has transformed Crystal Palace since arriving in South London.

Oliver Glasner is interested in the Man United job

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that if offered the United job, Glasner would happily take it.

Jacobs told talkSPORT:

“My information is if Glasner was offered the Manchester United job, he would take it in a heartbeat.”

The Austrian guided the Eagles to their first-ever major trophy earlier this year, defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

He also beat Liverpool in the Community Shield in August and in their latest Premier League match, Glasner’s team got the better of Arne Slot’s side after scoring a 97th minute winner against the Premier League champions.

Glasner has enjoyed success with Crystal Palace

Tactically, Glasner has similarities to Amorim in preferring a back-three system, but his version has been described as more difficult to understand for the opposition.

With the 51-year-old now entering the final year of his Palace contract, his future could become a pressing issue, especially if United decide to act swiftly.

Along with Glasner, another surprising name to get linked with the United job is Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town, the former assistant coach at Old Trafford.

“No way back for him” – Man United urged to sack Ruben Amorim as soon as possible