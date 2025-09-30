Report: Former coach is being eyed to replace Ruben Amorim at Man United

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s managerial saga shows no signs of slowing down, with fresh reports linking the club to former assistant coach Kieran McKenna as speculation around Ruben Amorim intensifies.

According to TBR Football, McKenna has been added to the growing shortlist of potential replacements should United’s leadership decide to move on from their under-fire manager.

Amorim’s reign at Old Trafford has been turbulent, marked by inconsistency and a worrying inability to build momentum. United have not managed to win back-to-back Premier League matches since the beginning of last season, and under Amorim, that unwanted record still stands.

Ruben Amorim is struggling to make an impact

The recent 3-1 defeat to Brentford has only increased the pressure, leaving this weekend’s clash against Sunderland as a potentially decisive fixture in determining the Portuguese coach’s future.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe has previously offered his public backing to Amorim, patience among fans and club officials is wearing thin.

The names of possible successors have circulated for weeks, including Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, Gareth Southgate, and former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez.

Now, McKenna has emerged as a serious candidate, bringing with him both familiarity and fresh managerial experience.

McKenna, who worked as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom staff, has rebuilt his reputation at Ipswich Town.

His tactical acumen and knowledge of Man United’s culture make him an intriguing option for the club, especially given he may come without the financial pressures or expectations that surround bigger-name managers.

West Ham United had also targeted McKenna before opting to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo, underlining the esteem in which he is held.

Man United need an experienced manager

Despite his talent as a manager, it could be a huge risk to appoint a young manager like McKenna.

The Red Devils had gone the same route with the appointment of Amorim and it has not worked well.

Considering the situation they are in at the moment, a more experienced manager is needed to sort out the mess at the club.

Report: 55-year-old manager part of three-man shortlist to replace Amorim at Man United