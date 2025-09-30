Ruben Amorim of Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants the club to sign another goalkeeper when the transfer window reopens in January.

They invested in the Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens, but the Portuguese manager is not convinced that the 23-year-old is ready to start in the Premier League already. According to Football Insider, they could look to sign another keeper in January. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Manchester United need a reliable goalkeeper quickly.

Amorim does not trust Senne Lammens

“Amorim’s still going on about the goalkeeper,” Mick Brown told Football Insider. “He’s not been happy with how Bayindir is performing, and I’m told he doesn’t trust Lammens to go straight into the starting XI yet. “That in itself is ridiculous, I can’t understand why he would have given the green light to sign a goalkeeper who he doesn’t think is good enough to play.”

Andre Onana has been sent out on loan, and Altay Bayindir has been quite mediocre. It will be interesting to see if Lammens is handed more opportunities in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that he is a quality player with a bright future, and he will be desperate to prove his quality in the Premier League. He might be able to establish himself as an important player for Manchester United.

Man United should improve the other areas

Signing another goalkeeper in January would make very little sense. Manchester United need to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and signing a keeper right now is not a priority. They should look to integrate the Belgian into the starting lineup over the next few weeks. There is no doubt that he has the potential to develop into an important player for the club.

The goalkeeper will be expecting regular opportunities as well. He has not joined Manchester United to sit on the bench, and he will be desperate to play more often. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.