Sources: Premier League club leading contender to sign Marc Guehi, it’s not Liverpool

Marc Guehi’s time at Crystal Palace appears to be drawing to a close, with the England international expected to be at the centre of transfer drama in the upcoming January window.

After coming within touching distance of a move to Liverpool last summer, only for the deal to collapse at the final moment, Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park remains highly uncertain.

With the player close to entering the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, Palace are now open to offers, wary of losing their captain on a free transfer in the summer.

The England international has one goal and one assist in six Premier League matches this season for the Eagles.

Tottenham lead race to sign Marc Guehi

Tottenham Hotspur are among the leading contenders to secure his signature, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Thomas Frank’s side are keen to strengthen their defensive options, and Guehi’s expiring contract makes him an attractive, cost-effective target.

Spurs believe the 25-year-old could add both leadership and stability to their backline, while the reduced transfer fee aligns with their budget for mid-season reinforcements.

However, the race for Guehi extends well beyond English football. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are weighing up January bids, with sources close to the player suggesting he is open to testing himself in La Liga.

Guehi has instructed his representatives to keep communication lines open with Real Madrid in particular.

Liverpool remain interested in Palace centre-back

Liverpool, meanwhile, remain determined to revive their pursuit. The Merseyside club see Guehi as a long-term defensive solution and are eager to make amends for the failed summer move.

Manchester City and Manchester United are also monitoring the situation, with City looking to refresh an ageing defense and United identifying Guehi as a potential successor to Harry Maguire.

Crystal Palace, for their part, have adopted a pragmatic stance. The club accepts that tying Guehi down to a long-term extension is unlikely and are prepared to negotiate offers in the region of €20-30 million, though the short length of his contract could force the eventual fee even lower.

Guehi’s impending departure from Crystal Palace seems less a question of “if” and more of “when.” With top Premier League clubs circling and both Real Madrid and Barcelona expressing interest, January is shaping up to be decisive.

