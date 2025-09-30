Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a move for the Vasco da Gama striker Rayan.

According to a report from Brazilian publication O Globo, multiple clubs are keeping tabs on the player, including Chelsea and Barcelona. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make a move for him in January.

Rayan is available at a bargain

The player has a €40 million release clause in his contract, but he could be allowed to leave for a fee of around €30 million, as per Jorge Nicola. Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to pay up, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to get the deal done.

They could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit. The 19-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. He is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into an important first-team player for the club with the right guidance.

Chelsea move could be tempting

The move to England could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Although he might not be a regular starter for Tottenham, he could get ample opportunities at the London club. First-team football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

If he manages to fulfil his potential with Tottenham, the €30 million investment would look like a huge bargain. He is a tremendous talent, and he could develop into a key player. Tottenham have an ambitious project and quality players. The attacker will be attracted to the idea of joining them. It would be a huge opportunity in his career, and he would get to test himself in England.

Tottenham certainly have the finances to get the deal done, and they should look to wrap up the move quickly. He would be a solid investment for them in future.

