Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a move for the Manchester City attacker Savinho during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the Premier League club, and he might need to move on in order to play more often. Tottenham are monitoring his situation, and they could look to make a move for him in January.

Tottenham to sign Savinho?

Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “If he’s not playing regularly between now and January, then maybe that might open the door for Tottenham to rekindle their interest in Savinho. “He’ll be thinking he needs to be playing potentially ahead of a World Cup year with Brazil. “City don’t really want to lose him. I’m sure they’ll want to keep him at least until the end of the season because City are going to need Savinho between now and then and challenge for honours on all fronts as well. “I’m sure he will get plenty of game time but, I’m sure Spurs are continuing to monitor his situation at City for sure.”

The Brazilian is not a key player for Manchester City, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to move on in January. He could be a very useful acquisition for Tottenham.

Savinho wants to be a part of the Brazilian national team for the upcoming World Cup, and he needs to play regularly at the club level. Tottenham will be able to provide him with that opportunity during the second half of the season. If Manchester City cannot provide him with the assurances he needs, it would be ideal for the player to move on.

Where will Savinho end up?

Tottenham will look to take advantage of his situation at Manchester City and get the deal done. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, it could be an outstanding acquisition for them. He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a future asset for the club.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City can convince the player to continue at the club. They will need to offer him regular opportunities between now and the January window.