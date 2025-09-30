Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the coming months.

According to a report from Fichajes, they have identified the 27-year-old as a priority target. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Manchester United have been linked with Valverde as well. He has been on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs since last season.

Federico Valverde could use a fresh start

He has not been an important player for Xabi Alonso, and a move to the Premier League could be interesting for him at this stage of his career. The Spanish manager seems to prefer technical midfielders.

He has previously been described as an “unbelievable” player. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a player for Tottenham. They need more physicality and control in the middle of the park, and the South American could be the ideal fit. He is at the peak of his powers, and he could transform them.

Valverde would improve Spurs

Valverde is capable of slotting into multiple roles, and his versatility will be an added bonus for Tottenham. They will have to pay a premium to sign a player of his quality. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join the club.

He is one of the best midfielders in European football, and he has won several major trophies with Real Madrid. He will want to join a club where he will be able to continue fighting for major trophies.

Tottenham will have to convince the player of their ambitions in order to get the deal done.

They have done well to acquire quality players in recent windows, and adding the South American would elevate the standard of the team further. Apart from his quality as a footballer, his winning experience could be priceless.