25-year-old claims he was ‘disrespected’ by Man United as he recalls ‘bad times’

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images,)

Antony has caused a stir after claiming he was treated poorly by Manchester United during a difficult period at the club.

The Brazilian winger revealed that he endured a 40-day stay in a hotel while trying to settle and implied that the club’s handling of his situation felt disrespectful.

When Antony arrived at Man United for a reported £85 million fee, expectations were sky high.

With that kind of investment comes immense pressure, not only to deliver on the pitch, but also to adapt quickly to a new country, culture, and playing environment.

However, Antony indicates that his experience was far from smooth.

Antony calls out former club Man United for disrespect

He alleges that in his early days at United, before he had fully settled, he spent some six weeks (around 40 days) living in a hotel, trying to find stability. During that time, he felt unsupported and overlooked, asserting that the club’s approach lacked empathy and respect.

Antony has told El Desmarque: “They were very tough months in England, more than 40 days in the hotel, training separately… I feel like they disrespected me, but that’s not the point. I don’t want to create controversy; that’s life. I’m very grateful for the club; there were bad times, but also good times, with two titles. My family travelled to Seville four or five days before the deal was finalised; I had the house rented.”

The Brazilian winger has now moved on to a new chapter in his career. He joined Real Betis in the summer transfer window after a successful loan spell in Spain last season.

A number of United signings have struggled to settle

Antony’s form at United was widely criticised, and his struggles to consistently deliver may have roots in the off-field challenges he mentions.

Antony’s experience serves as a cautionary tale for big-spending clubs, failure to integrate players thoughtfully can undermine even the most expensive signing.

A number of players who have joined the Red Devils in recent seasons have struggled to settle at the club so it is clear that this is not an isolated incident.

Something needs to change at Man United.

51-year-old Premier League boss would take Man United job ‘in a heartbeat’