Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

AC Milan remain keen on securing the services of Joe Gomez from Liverpool during the January transfer window.

They tried to sign the 28-year-old player last summer, but they did not manage to get the deal across the line. Liverpool failed to sign Marc Guehi on Deadline Day, and that probably played a key role in the English defender staying at the club.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan remains interested in signing the player in January, and they believe that they have a strong chance of getting the deal done. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Joe Gomez

Liverpool have recently lost Giovanni Leoni for the entire season with ACL damage. They are already lacking in depth in the defensive unit, and it would be a huge surprise if they allowed Gomez to leave the club. He’s a very important player for them. Even though he is not a regular starter, he is capable of operating as a central defender, a fullback and a defensive midfielder.

Keeping him at the club will be a top priority for Liverpool until the end of the season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Milan need Gomez

Meanwhile, Milan needs to improve the defensive unit. Max Allegri has identified the defence as the weakest area of his squad. There is no doubt that Gomez would improve them immensely. He has proven himself in the Premier League, and he will be desperate to play regularly.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world and play every week will be quite attractive for him. However, it is unlikely that he will force an exit from the Premier League club.

It remains to be seen what Liverpool decides in the coming months.