Euro giants feel they have a strong chance of landing 28-year-old Liverpool star in January

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

AC Milan remain keen on securing the services of Joe Gomez from Liverpool during the January transfer window.

They tried to sign the 28-year-old player last summer, but they did not manage to get the deal across the line. Liverpool failed to sign Marc Guehi on Deadline Day, and that probably played a key role in the English defender staying at the club.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan remains interested in signing the player in January, and they believe that they have a strong chance of getting the deal done. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Joe Gomez

Liverpool have recently lost Giovanni Leoni for the entire season with ACL damage. They are already lacking in depth in the defensive unit, and it would be a huge surprise if they allowed Gomez to leave the club. He’s a very important player for them. Even though he is not a regular starter, he is capable of operating as a central defender, a fullback and a defensive midfielder.

Keeping him at the club will be a top priority for Liverpool until the end of the season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City manager Pep Guardiola
Report: Man City readying offer to land highly-talented Chelsea target
Arne Slot, Liverpool FC logo, and 'breaking news' banner
Report: Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea set to battle it out for €50m-rated utility man
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
Report: Chelsea open to a swap deal in order to sign 27-year-old South American target

Milan need Gomez

Joe Gomez of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth
Joe Gomez of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Milan needs to improve the defensive unit. Max Allegri has identified the defence as the weakest area of his squad. There is no doubt that Gomez would improve them immensely. He has proven himself in the Premier League, and he will be desperate to play regularly.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world and play every week will be quite attractive for him. However, it is unlikely that he will force an exit from the Premier League club.

It remains to be seen what Liverpool decides in the coming months.

More Stories Joe Gomez

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *