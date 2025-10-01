Manager compared to Guardiola & Arteta ready to reject contract for Man United “dream opportunity”

Ruben Amorim reacts to Manchester United's defeat against Brentford (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly be in luck as it seems that Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has his heart set on taking over from Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

The Spanish tactician has impressed during his stint with the Cherries and he would supposedly see this step up to Man Utd as a “dream opportunity” in his career.

That’s according to a report from TEAMtalk, which cites sources as saying Iraola is eager for the Red Devils job, so much so that he could reject a new contract offer from his current employers.

Iraola has drawn comparisons with Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, so it’s easy to see why a big name like United would be tempted to try him as a new option to try to turn their fortunes around.

Is it time for Man United to sack Ruben Amorim and turn to Andoni Iraola?

Ruben Amorim’s record as United manager is really poor, and it’s hard to see him surviving for much longer.

The Portuguese tactician impressed at former club Sporting Lisbon, but his lack of Premier League experience is perhaps starting to show as he’s struggled to make the step up to such a big job.

Iraola, by contrast, has already shown what he can do in the Premier League, and so he might be better suited to what’s required at MUFC right now.

Who’d be the ideal choice for next Man United manager?

Some fans might feel that the obvious candidate, however, should be Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, who has done a remarkable job at Selhurst Park.

The Austrian tactician won the FA Cup with Palace last season, the Community Shield at the start of this campaign, and his side are currently on a run of 18 games without defeat.

Iraola has also done a tremendous job, but Glasner perhaps feels like the stand-out option on the manager’s market right now.

Others will also have different views, however, and may favour bigger names like Gareth Southgate or Eddie Howe.