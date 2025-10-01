Mikel Arteta will “definitely” be sacked if this one thing happens, says Arsenal legend

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Newcastle game (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will “definitely” be sacked if he fails to win the Premier League title this season, according to Gunners legend Robert Pires.

The Frenchman has made his rather bold claim as he feels Arteta has now had a lot of backing to bring in the players he wants, with major silverware still eluding him.

Arsenal signed big names like Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi this summer, whilst also strengthening their squad with solid additions such as Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie and Christian Norgaard.

Arteta has come close a few times now to leading Arsenal to glory, so could this be the final chance he gets to show he’s the man to help this team take that final step?

Arsenal legend piles pressure onto Mikel Arteta

Pires knows a thing or two about winning titles with Arsenal, and he thinks the board would finally decide to make a change if Arteta can’t get over the line this season.

Speaking to Foot Mercato, he said: “In my opinion, if Arsenal don’t win a trophy this year, the management will consider finding another coach.

“He’s been there for five years and unfortunately, the title has eluded him. What’s important for the fans is the championship.

“Money was spent in the summer transfer window. He made certain demands, which were met by the Arsenal board.

“If Arsenal don’t win the championship, I think there will definitely be a change on the bench.

“It’s not going to be easy because you have Liverpool, you have Man City who are there, Chelsea won’t be far behind. But I think Arsenal holds the cards and have the players to win the title.”

Arsenal earned an impressive late win away to Newcastle United in their last game, while Liverpool lost to Crystal Palace.

