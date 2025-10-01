‘The one for me’ – Ben Foster names manager Man United should appoint to replace Amorim

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Ben Foster has weighed in on United’s managerial situation, making a bold prediction about the future, and naming his preferred candidate if things go wrong.

With Ruben Amorim under mounting pressure amid inconsistent results at Old Trafford, Foster pointed squarely to one name as the ideal successor.

His comments have ignited fresh speculation about who might come in next should the club decide to part ways with the Portuguese coach.

Foster voiced his views on his podcast, suggesting that Man United currently “have no cohesion,” and that Amorim may be closer to the exit door than many expect.

Ben Foster is an admirer of Andoni Iraola

According to Foster, the club could decide to act decisively after a poor run of form, saying:

“I think he has got a couple of months left, probably … He will go through a bad run of two, three or four games where he loses, and then they will say, ‘We’ve had enough now, it’s not working.’”

As far as Foster’s choice for the next United manager is concerned, the former goalkeeper would like to see Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola take the United job.

The Spaniard has been impressive with Bournemouth and despite losing key players constantly, the manager has kept the team competitive.

‘Iraola is the one for me. To lose half your squad, half your starting line-up, and then still be just as impressive, for me, that means you’re a proper coach,’ he said on the Ben Foster – The Cycling GK podcast.

‘But if they’re trying to get Iraola or Glasner then it’s going to cost an awful lot of money.

‘I know Glasner’s contract is up in the summer, but he’s going to want £250,000-a-week himself as a wage and they’re [Palace] going to want compensation to some point, aren’t they?’

Man United have still not made a final decision

Iraola is just one of the names being linked with the Old Trafford job. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, free agents Gareth Southgate and Xavi Hernandez, as well as former assistant coach Kieran McKenna have all been named in the media this past week.

The club hierarchy has still not made up their mind over the future of Amorim. He can still turn it around though but he needs instant results at the club.

While Iraola would be a great choice, his lack of experience at a top club might be something that puts United in a dilemma.

Man United fear drastic Ruben Amorim action as uncertainty increases over his future