Big news on the future of Unai Emery as news comes from Saudi Arabia

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In a surprising twist to the managerial market, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacant managerial role at Al-Ittihad.

According to reports from Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah.com, the Saudi Pro League giants are on the hunt for a new head coach following the dismissal of Laurent Blanc earlier this week.

Emery, who has built a reputation as one of the most tactically astute managers in European football, is among the high-profile names included on their shortlist.

While Emery’s inclusion has raised eyebrows, it is understood that Jürgen Klopp remains Al-Ittihad’s main priority.

Al Ittihad’s priority is Jurgen Klopp

The former Liverpool manager stepped away from Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, citing fatigue after years at the top level.

Since January 2025, Klopp has taken up a global director role within the Red Bull football group, but his name continues to be linked with major managerial jobs across the globe.

Al-Ittihad see him as their dream appointment to spearhead their ambitious project, though convincing him to return to the dugout so soon may be a challenge.

As for Emery, his reputation has grown significantly during his time in England. The Spaniard guided Aston Villa into Europe and has transformed the club into a competitive Premier League side, balancing strong domestic performances with European nights.

His track record of delivering success with Villarreal, Sevilla, and PSG adds to his appeal, especially for a Saudi club eager to boost its international profile.

Unai Emery has built a strong reputation

That Al-Ittihad are willing to include him on a shortlist alongside Klopp, Xavi Hernández, Luciano Spalletti, and Sérgio Conceição shows the level of respect Emery commands within the footballing world.

Each name carries significant weight, and with Saudi Arabia’s backing, the club are prepared to invest heavily in a marquee managerial appointment to lead their star-studded squad.

Whether Villa’s manager would even consider leaving the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League remains uncertain, particularly given his ongoing project in Birmingham. However, with Saudi clubs continuing to pursue elite managers and players, Emery’s name in the discussion highlights the scale of Al-Ittihad’s ambition.

Darren Bent claims Aston Villa star isn’t interested to play for Unai Emery