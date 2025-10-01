Chelsea have struggled for form in recent weeks. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea were heavily linked with Mike Maignan from AC Milan in recent months.

However, the Blues failed to sign the French International goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. They could relaunch a move for the experienced goalkeeper.

According to a report via AS Roma Live, the Blues are now “confident of completing the deal” to sign the goalkeeper. They need more quality in that area of the pitch.

Chelsea need Mike Maignan

Robert Sanchez has been underwhelming, and he has been criticised for his performances. Mike Maignan would be a major upgrade. He has been a key player for club and country in recent years. He has proven himself in France and Italy. He will look to test his quality in England now.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League. He could be a key player for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done. The Blues need players like him if they want to fight for major trophies. Having a world-class goalkeeper could make a big difference for them. It remains to be seen whether Maignan can make an instant impact in the Premier League. He will be a free agent soon, and he could be available for a reasonable amount of money in January.

Maignan move seems unlikely in January

The report does not mention whether Chelsea are ready to make a move for him in January, or if they will wait until the summer transfer window to sign him on a free transfer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Milan will not want to lose a key player like him midway through the season. A departure in the summer would be ideal for them.