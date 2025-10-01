(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Federico Valverde continues to be linked with a move away from Real Madrid in the coming months.

Chelsea have been mentioned as a potential destination, and a report via Fichajes claims that a swap deal could be on the cards. The deal would see Enzo Fernandez move to Real Madrid and Valverde head to the London club. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Although Real Madrid are not desperate to get rid of the South American for now, they are considering the move for the future. Chelsea are reportedly open to the swap deal involving the two midfielders.

Valverde has been linked with Tottenham as well.

Enzo Fernandez to go the other way?

Fernandez has been outstanding for Chelsea since joining, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition for Real Madrid as well.

They have struggled to control games in the middle of the park, and they need a reliable central midfielder. The World Cup winner could prove to be the ideal acquisition. He is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a world-class player for them.

Valverde would be a superb addition

On the other hand, Valverde is a reliable performer at the highest level. He has shown his quality in La Liga, and there is no doubt that he could make an instant impact in the Premier League as well. He is a hard-working midfielder who is capable of slotting into multiple roles. His versatility will be a huge bonus for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done. The 27-year-old could form a solid partnership with Moises Caicedo.

This could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to join Chelsea in the coming months.