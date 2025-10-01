Ibrahima Konate is facing an uncertain future at Liverpool. (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and he has not renewed his deal with the Premier League champion yet. He will be able to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Konate, and they are hoping to secure his services on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, the defender has not been at his best this season, and he has been criticised for his performances recently.

Duolingo shares a joke about Ibrahima Konate

After a disappointing performance against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League, one Liverpool fan posted on social media, urging people to check his performance on Duolingo, an app providing language courses.

The social media post perhaps hinted at Konate being focused on learning Spanish for his Real Madrid move instead of focusing on his performances at Liverpool.

In reply, the edu-tech company shared a hilarious post claiming that the Liverpool defender is a part of their Spanish diamond league.

There have been rumours that Liverpool could look to tie him down to a new deal. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can finalise an agreement. Despite his dip in form, the 26-year-old remains a key player for the club. He helped them win the league title last season, and he was outstanding for the Premier League champions.

Konate needs to bounce back

The defender will be aware of the fact that he has not been at his best, and he will look to bounce back strongly. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and Liverpool will need him to step up and produce better performances.

Liverpool lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid on a free transfer recently, and they will not want history to repeat itself with Konate.