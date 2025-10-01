Manchester United corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the coming months.

Ruben Amorim is under a lot of pressure after a disappointing start to the season, and he could be in the near future. Manchester United are reportedly looking at the 32-year-old as a potential replacement. He has done an impressive job at Brighton, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition.

Fabian Hurzeler is highly rated

Hurzeler is a young manager with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a quality Premier League manager in future. The opportunity to manage Manchester United could be quite exciting for him. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get the opportunity to work at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

However, the 32-year-old has not responded to the speculations by claiming that he is focused on the job at Brighton, and he has a lot of respect for Amorim, and therefore, he will not comment on the rumours.

Hurzeler on Man United links

“Tough decisions and rumours are always part of this job so you have to accept it, you have to deal with it, but I really want to say that I have a lot of respect for Ruben Amorim so I won’t talk about his job or any rumours that might come,” he told Sky Sports. “Regarding him, I’m really privileged to be a coach for Brighton and Hove Albion, I’m very happy here and we still have a lot of work to do.”

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can turn things around in the coming weeks.

A club of their stature should be fighting for trophies regularly. They have not been able to do that, and Amorim will be expected to make amends soon. If he cannot transform their fortunes, he is likely to be shown the door soon.