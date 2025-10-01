Journalist provides Oliver Glasner update after reports of Man United interest

Ruben Amorim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s shaky start to the season has reignited talk of a managerial change, and one name increasingly surfacing is Oliver Glasner.

While Ruben Amorim remains in the hot seat, insiders suggest that United’s hierarchy are quietly exploring alternatives, with Glasner now among the candidates under consideration.

It is hardly surprising since the Red Devils are currently 14th in the Premier League and out of the Carabao Cup after a summer transfer window in which they spent heavily on new signings.

Amorim has been provided the tools to perform but the Portuguese manager has been unable to inspire his team.

Man United are considering options to replace Amorim

That has seen the United hierarchy consider their options in the market. Although they are publicly backing the manager, they are working behind the scenes on making plans if Amorim is allowed to leave the club.

Despite reports of Glasner looking to leave Palace for a move to Old Trafford, the latest update suggests that the manager is open to staying at Selhurst Park.

Speaking on the Beyond The Back Four podcast, TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey said:

“I think it’s going to be very hard for them. I’m being told that Oliver Glasner is open to staying, but he wants Palace to match his ambitions. Can they do that?

“I think it’s going to be very difficult. It really is. But they’re doing a remarkable job.”

Oliver Glasner has been highly successful

Glasner has earned broad respect for his work at Crystal Palace. Under his leadership, the club claimed FA Cup glory and added the Community Shield, while pushing an unbeaten run of 18 in all competitions.

Still, insiders caution that Glasner’s openness to leaving hinges on Palace matching his ambition. He is reportedly willing to stay in south London if given adequate backing.

While Glasner is a strong candidate, United must address a number of challenges. First, any managerial transition mid-season involves risks of disruption. Secondly, convincing Glasner to move would require persuasive guarantees about transfer support.

