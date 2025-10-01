Just In: Man United consider move for Arsenal icon as their next manager

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Amid mounting pressure at Old Trafford, Manchester United are reportedly exploring a bold managerial shake-up, and one surprising name has surfaced in the rumours.

As Ruben Amorim’s position grows increasingly precarious, speculation is now swirling that Cesc Fàbregas, currently in charge at Como, could be eyed as a potential replacement.

Rising doubts over Amorim’s tenure have sparked intense debate within Man United’s hierarchy and fanbase.

The team’s stuttering form and tactical inconsistencies have drawn criticism, with some insiders suggesting that the club’s leadership is already drawing up contingency plans.

Man United consider Fabregas as managerial option

FourFourTwo claim that United have placed Fàbregas on their shortlist should they opt for a dramatic change.

A former Premier League star and a world-class playmaker during his playing days, Fàbregas has been building his reputation in management since taking over at Como.

The former Spanish midfielder joined the Gunners in 2003 and left the club in 2011. He was known for his vision, his passing quality and his ability to keep possession of the ball.

His coaching journey has earned respect for developing younger players and bringing fresh ideas to the Italian side.

Red Devils have been linked with several big names

Still, replacing a manager like Amorim is easier said than done, particularly midseason.

It’s not just Fàbregas in the frame. Other names have already been mooted, including Oliver Glasner, Gareth Southgate, Andoni Iraola, and Fabian Hürzeler.

The unsettled mood at United means that the race for the next manager is wide open, and the club’s decision-makers may be willing to back someone with vision, even if they lack a commanding track record at elite clubs.

The next few weeks could be decisive for Amorim. The pressure keeps on increasing on him and he needs results soon in his favour to save his job.

