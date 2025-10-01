Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club, and Premier League teams are keen on him.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal are interested in the 26-year-old central defender. He is versatile enough to operate in the fullback areas as well, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition.

Liverpool and Arsenal keen on Ronald Araujo

Liverpool need to add more quality in depth to the defensive unit. Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and they will need to replace him. Araujo could prove to be an excellent addition. He has shown his quality with Barcelona, and he has the quality to compete in the Premier League as well.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are already well stocked in the defensive unit, and it would be a surprise if they decided to make a move for the Uruguayan International. They might not be able to provide him with regular opportunities. The Barcelona defender will want to compete at the highest level, and he will want to play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him.

Chelsea could use Araujo

Meanwhile, Chelsea has been linked with the player as well. They are attentive to his situation, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. It is no secret that they have been vulnerable at the back in recent months. They need to tighten up defensively, and Araujo should prove to be a major upgrade on some of the current options.

Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi are expected to leave the club soon, and the South American could prove to be an excellent alternative. It remains to be seen which of the three clubs can get the deal done.

Barcelona are prepared to sell the player for a fee of around €50 million.