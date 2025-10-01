Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Premier League clubs are interested in bringing him back to England, and top teams like Liverpool are keen on the player. According to a report from SportBild (h/t SportWitness), Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in the player as well.

Michael Olise would be a superb addition

All three clubs would be prepared to spend around €100 million in order to get the deal done. The 23-year-old French attacker joined the German club from Crystal Palace in 2024 for a fee of around €60 million. He has established himself as a key player for the Germans, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for Liverpool and Chelsea.

It remains to be seen where he ends up. Both clubs need more quality and depth on the flanks. Olise will be able to operate on either flank, and he will add goals and creativity. He is excellent when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them in one-on-one situations. He will add unpredictability going forward as well. It will be interesting to see if Bayern Munich sanction his departure.

Olise scored 20 goals last season and picked up 23 assists in all competitions.

Will Bayern let Olise leave?

He has a long-term contract at the German club, and they will not want to lose him easily. €100 million might not be enough to sign the player. Bayern Munich will have seen how inflated the market is for quality players. They are likely to demand a substantial amount of money for the French attacker.

Meanwhile, he is a top talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. He knows the Premier League well, and he will look to make an instant impact if the move goes through. Both clubs could prove to be interesting destinations for him.