Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign a quality defender during the January transfer window, especially after the injury to Giovanni Leoni.

The young Italian defender picked up a season-ending injury against Southampton in the English League Cup, and Liverpool are now lacking in depth in the defensive unit. According to Football Insider, they are looking to bring in a central defender, and they could aim for a quick fix.

Liverpool January plan revealed

They are hoping to sign a player on loan until the end of the season to add more depth to the defensive unit. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right reinforcements. They have been quite disappointing defensively this season, and players like Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have been mediocre with their performances. In addition to that, both players have a history of injury problems.

Virgil van Dijk is currently the only reliable defender at the club. Liverpool must look to bring in a quality defender when the transfer window reopens.

Can Liverpool sign a quality defender?

They came close to signing Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal eventually.

He will be a free agent in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool try to sign him for a reasonable amount of money in January. He would be an exceptional acquisition for the club. The 25-year-old is well settled in English football, and he could make an instant impact.

Liverpool need to improve defensively if they want to win the Premier League title this season. They have been quite poor in the last couple of matches, and they have lost consecutive matches in all competitions. They are under tremendous pressure right now, and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly and get through the next few weeks and improve the team in January.