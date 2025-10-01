(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester City are hoping to sign the highly talented Barcelona midfielder Dro Fernández.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are preparing a €15 million offer to sign the 17-year-old prodigy. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, and they will face competition from rivals Chelsea.

Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Fernandez as well.

Chelsea and Man City eyeing Dro Fernandez

The two Premier League clubs are attentive to his situation, and they are monitoring his progress. Fernandez is an elite prospect with a bright future, and it is no surprise that they want to snap him up. They believe that he could develop into a key player for the club in future.

Fernandez is a technically gifted midfielder who will add creativity and control to the side from the middle of the park. The two clubs could groom him into a future star. They have done well to nurture young players in the past.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have no plans to sell one of their best young players anytime soon. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Manchester City and Chelsea have the financial resources to tempt them with a proposal. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and it remains to be seen how the Premier League clubs decide to convince them.

Where will Fernandez end up?

Meanwhile, the young midfielder needs to choose his next destination carefully. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. He should look to join a club where there is a clear plan for his development. He will need first-team opportunities in order to continue his development. It remains to be seen where he ends up. Whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands.

Manchester City and Chelsea are looking to build for the future, and signing the 17-year-old would be a major coup for them.