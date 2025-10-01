Man United fear drastic Ruben Amorim action as uncertainty increases over his future

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s turbulent season has cast fresh doubt over the future of manager Ruben Amorim, with reports suggesting the Portuguese coach could resign before being sacked.

Since taking charge in November 2024, Amorim has endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford, with poor league form and mounting criticism threatening to overshadow his managerial reputation.

While co-owners Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are said to prefer continuity over another sacking, the growing strain could force Amorim into making the decision for them.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season under Amorim. They lost the Europa League final against Tottenham in Bilbao.

Ruben Amorim has struggled to make changes

This season, their form has been more or less the same with players not performing well and Amorim finding it difficult to inspire the team.

The Premier League giants are currently 14th in the Premier League and pressure is increasing every week on Amorim.

According to The i Paper, the United hierarchy are sticking by the manager and have no desire to let him leave the club right now but they fear that he could resign in order to save his reputation.

Ratcliffe is determined to stick with his long-term vision for Man United, wary of the damaging cycle of constant managerial changes that has plagued the club since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Man United fear Amorim might quit due to criticism

Nevertheless, insiders fear that Ratcliffe’s patience may be irrelevant if Amorim decides to quit on his own terms.

Reports suggest some close to the situation believe it is “almost inevitable” that the Portuguese coach will resign before Ineos make any formal decision, as he grows increasingly worn down by the hostile environment surrounding him.

With results faltering and criticism mounting, Amorim’s future looks increasingly uncertain.

Whether he walks away to preserve his reputation or holds on with the backing of Ineos, the coming weeks could be decisive.

Ruben Amorim left ‘speechless’ after meeting as Man United officials demand one change