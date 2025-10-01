Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United looks on after losing a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is under a lot of pressure after a disappointing start to the season.

With just two wins from the six Premier League matches and an early exit from the English League Cup, the Portuguese manager could have been shown the door already.

However, Mark Brus has revealed on the Daily Briefing that Amorim is liked by the Manchester United hierarchy and his players. In addition to that, Manchester United are not looking to make a hasty decision.

They feel that the rapid managerial changes in recent years have not helped the club, and therefore, they are willing to be a bit more patient with the Portuguese manager. However, they are considering alternatives, and former England manager Gareth Southgate is a top target for them.

Can Ruben Amorim turn it around?

It will be interesting to see if Amorim can turn things around at Old Trafford. He has previously shown his quality as a manager at Sporting CP, and there is no doubt that he has the Pedigree to do well in the Premier League. However, he will need to improvise to get the best out of his players. His preferred tactics have not worked as expected, and he will need to make changes.

The manager has recently claimed that he will not change his methods, and he cannot afford to be dogmatic right now. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Manchester United have fewer games due to the lack of involvement in European football, and Amorim has more time to change things around on the training ground.

Man United need to bounce back

Manchester United will be thoroughly disappointed with their performance so far. A club of their stature should be fighting towards the top end of the table. They finished in the bottom half of the league table last season, and they cannot afford another season like that. They will be desperate for Champions League qualification this season. If Amorim cannot turn things around, changes will have to be made soon.