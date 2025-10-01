Club CEO responds to questions about Liverpool transfer target’s future

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has responded to questions over Michael Olise’s future at the club amid transfer links with Liverpool.

The France international is establishing himself as a star player for Bayern right now, and it makes sense that there’s talk of him possibly being brought back to the Premier League.

CaughtOffside were recently informed about Liverpool’s interest in signing Olise, who could be an ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Still, it seems Bayern chief Dreesen is not too worried about the situation, as per his response as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano in the X post below…

??? Bayern CEO Dreesen when asked about Michael Olise’s future: “Regarding the interest of other clubs, we're very relaxed”, told BILD. pic.twitter.com/L2eB0qf3yP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2025

“Regarding the interest of other clubs, we’re very relaxed,” Dreesen said, originally to German newspaper Bild.

What could Michael Olise bring to Liverpool?

Olise has already shown what he’s capable of in the Premier League after some exciting displays during his time at former club Crystal Palace.

Since then, the 23-year-old has only gone from strength to strength, hitting 20 goals in all competitions last season in his first year at the Allianz Arena.

Olise now has four goals and four assists in seven games in the Bundesliga and the Champions League so far this term.

With goals, assists, pace and skill, it’s clear why LFC might see Olise as an ideal heir to Salah on that right flank.

Even if Salah remains a hugely important player for Liverpool, he’s not getting any younger, so it might be wise for the club to keep someone like Olise in mind for next summer or the year after that.

Bayern surely won’t make it easy, though, and Dreesen’s quotes suggest there’s a degree of confidence about persuading the player to stay put.