Nuno Espirito Santo wants to sell West Ham player in January

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham’s new manager, Nuno Espírito Santo, has wasted no time in making bold statements about his vision for the squad.

Merely days into his tenure at at the club, the new manager is set to make big decisions on the future of some of his players.

According to talkSPORT, Nuno is already prepared to offload at least one established player and that is James Ward-Prowse.

The English midfielder, signed for a significant fee, has found himself sidelined and possibly surplus to requirements under the new regime.

West Ham boss wants to sell James Ward-Prowse

Although he was retained through the summer by former manager Graham Potter, Nuno has reportedly held conversations with him and decided not to include the player in the squad for the match against Everton.

Ward-Prowse is known for his set-piece delivery and midfield control, skills that were key parts of his appeal when West Ham secured his services for around £30 million.

Yet since arriving, he has struggled to leave a consistent mark at the London Stadium.

Nuno evidently wants to make a statement, this is his squad and his system. By pruning players who don’t fit his style early, he may accelerate the transition to a squad fully aligned with his tactical identity.

Nuno Espirito Santo is ready to make big decisions

With Nuno at the helm, West Ham are clearly entering a new era marked by assertive decision-making.

The immediate move to consider parting ways with Ward-Prowse, a high profile signing, sends a message to the squad that the standards at the club are about to go high.

Nuno has a tough job at West Ham. They are currently in the relegation zone after making a poor start under former manager Graham Potter.

It remains to be seen whether Nuno will be able to save them this season. The Portuguese manager, recently sacked by Nottingham Forest, has abundance of experience in the Premier League.

