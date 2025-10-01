A detailed view of a corner flag & poppy in honour of the upcoming Armistice day prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Parma striker Matteo Pellegrino in the coming months.

According to a report from Parma Live, West Ham and Nottingham Forest are interested in the 23-year-old striker as well. He has done quite well for the Italian club, scoring five goals in eight appearances this season.

His performances have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Spurs need Matteo Pellegrino

Tottenham could use more quality in the attacking unit, and the 23-year-old Argentine would be the ideal acquisition. The move to the Premier League would improve his chances of playing for the national team as well. He is a youth International for Argentina, but he is yet to make his debut at the senior level.

Dominic Solanke has not been able to score goals consistently, and Tottenham need another player who can share the goalscoring burden. The 23-year-old has shown his quality in Italy, and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. The move to England would be a huge opportunity in his career, and he could be tempted to join the club. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Can Spurs sign Pellegrino?

The report claims that it would take a huge offer for Parma to consider selling the striker. In addition to that, they will not sanction his departure in January, and any move will have to wait until the summer transfer window. Tottenham have an exciting project, and they have quality players. Convincing the striker to join the club will not be difficult, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the Italian club to sell him.

