Summer signing who joined rival club reveals why he rejected Man United move

When Hugo Ekitike decided to move clubs this summer, many observers expected interest from a swathe of top teams across Europe.

Yet, despite reported approaches from Manchester United and Newcastle, the French forward ultimately opted to commit to Liverpool.

In an interview, Ekitike opened up about why he turned down others and chose Anfield, offering insight into both his ambition and his vision for his next chapter.

Ekitike revealed that he had multiple offers to consider, including from Premier League rivals such as Man United and Newcastle. However, he claims those overtures were not enough to sway him, particularly when compared with the opportunity presented by Liverpool.

Why Hugo Ekitike rejected chance to join Man United

“It’s just the best choice, the champion of England,” explained Liverpool’s No. 22, as reported by Liverpool.com.

“For me, they had great players, greatest story, it just fit for what I was looking for after Frankfurt.

“So yeah, I think it was a good choice for me, yeah, that’s why I chose Liverpool, it’s just the best option and I wanted to come.”

For Ekitike, joining Liverpool signaled more than just a move to a big club, it was a chance to grow under pressure, in a competitive environment where expectations are always high.

He believes the framework, infrastructure, and ambition at Merseyside offered him the best chance to flourish and continue improving.

Ekitike is off to an impressive start for Liverpool

In nine appearances in all competitions this season, the attacker has scored five goals for Arne Slot’s side.

Despite scoring all those goals, Ekitike had a moment to forget in the Carabao Cup against Southampton when he scored a goal and celebrated it by taking his shirt off, not realising that he had already been booked.

The attacker was sent off for his actions but since that incident, he has apologised and admitted he would be careful in the future.

The early signs are good for Ekitike at Liverpool but it all depends how Slot decides to use him along with other new signing Alexander Isak.

On the other hand, Man United decided to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in the summer to lead their attack.

