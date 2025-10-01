Thomas Frank pushing Spurs to sign Premier League captain

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank could be lining up a reunion with a familiar face in his team’s bid to shore up the heart of defense.

Frank, the newly appointed Spurs manager, is pushing to bring Nathan Collins from Brentford in January, according to TBR Football.

The Irish centre-back, who thrived under Frank’s leadership at Brentford, has resurfaced as a top target as Tottenham seek to reinforce their defensive options. But with Brentford putting up resistance, the potential deal promises to be a complicated transfer saga.

Collins is no stranger to Frank’s system. During Frank’s tenure at Brentford, Collins became a regular starter and developed under his tactical approach.

Tottenham need more depth in defensive positions

Tottenham view Collins as a prime candidate to strengthen Frank’s defense, as they look for a long-term partner to complement Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham’s defensive unit has been scrutinised recently. With injuries and inconsistencies affecting output, adding depth is a priority for Frank’s regime.

Reports suggest Spurs have set aside a healthy January budget, and Collins is believed to be among the central defensive targets.

Spurs face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool to sign the 24-year-old.

Thomas Frank might struggle to sign Brentford captain

Despite interest, Brentford appear unwilling to entertain a sale in the January window. The club sees Collins as indispensable, especially after already losing key players over the summer.

Even if Spurs press on, several obstacles loom. Collins is under contract until June 2029 (with an option for extension), meaning Brentford hold strong bargaining power.

Furthermore, Tottenham must persuade Collins himself, considering he already has leadership stature in Brentford, including being club captain.

Frank sees Collins as a trusted and proven component who fits his blueprint. However, Brentford’s staunch refusal to let go and the financial and contractual realities provide formidable resistance.

