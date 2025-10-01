“Need to play better” – Tottenham star discusses adjustment to Thomas Frank’s tactics

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank gestures during the Wolves game (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven has admitted that he and his teammates need to play better than they did last night against Bodo/Glimt.

The Netherlands international scored as Spurs came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in Norway, but it wasn’t the best result in a game Thomas Frank’s side would have been expected to win.

Frank has made a decent start to life as Tottenham manager since joining from Brentford in the summer, but there is perhaps still a bit of an adjustment period going on.

When asked about this, Van de Ven admitted that he felt Tottenham could and should be playing better than this, but also praised the team’s mentality to come back from two goals down and snatch a draw late on…

How have Tottenham started under Thomas Frank?

Tottenham look to be heading in a pretty positive direction under Frank’s management, even if it’s not exactly been the most sensational start to the 2025/26 season.

So far, it’s five wins from the first ten games of the season for Spurs, with three draws and two defeats, one of which was only after a penalty shoot-out against Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup.

THFC also have four points from their first two Champions League fixtures, which isn’t too bad, though they are now on a run of three draws and one win in their last four games in all competitions.

That one win was against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, so Frank could definitely do with getting three points on the board soon in a Premier League or Champions League game.

Players like Van de Ven will surely be key to helping Spurs this season, while there are also a few other talented young players who will surely keep on improving, such as Xavi Simons and Lucas Bergvall.