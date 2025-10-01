Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, talks to Kjetil Knutsen, Head Coach of FK Bodo/Glimt. (Photo by Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa has done quite well since moving to Portugal, and his performances have attracted the attention of Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are keeping tabs on 21-year-old Spanish striker, and they could look to make a move in future. He scored 27 goals for Porto last season, and he has been prolific since the move to Portugal. He has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and his physicality could be the ideal fit for English football.

Aghehowa was linked with Newcastle recently.

Samu Aghehowa could be the ideal striker for Spurs

The player has been likened to Diego Costa because of his playing style. Tottenham could use someone like him. Dominic Solanke has failed to live up to the expectations, and the Spanish striker could share the goalscoring burden with him.

He has been labelled as an “immense talent” in the past, and there is no doubt that the move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Regular football in London could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential. However, he has a long-term contract with Porto, and he is likely to cost a substantial amount of money.

Spurs need upgrades

Tottenham need players of his quality if they want to fight for major trophies. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to show ambition in the transfer market and spend big money on the player.

Aghehowa has been previously linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea, but the transfer did not work out. It is fair to assume that he could be attracted to the idea of moving to England. Any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window. Porto will not want to lose a key player in January. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.