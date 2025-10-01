Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is currently recovering from his ACL injury, and his agent has now provided a timeline for his return.

The 23-year-old picked up the long-term injury in January, and he has been on the sidelines ever since. However, he is expected to return later this month.

Tottenham are lacking in depth in the defensive unit, and his return would be ideal for them. The Romanian could prove to be a very useful player for them for the remainder of the season. Dragusin has been linked with an exit from the club in the past.

The player’s agent has now confirmed that the defender is ahead of his recovery schedule, but they will need to be patient with his return. Tottenham cannot afford to rush him into action anytime soon. It is a serious injury, and the player will need to regain his fitness as well.

Radu Dragusin agent on his return

“Radu is fine. I don’t know if he will be approved to play, especially since he hasn’t started full training at Tottenham,” he said via Digisport. “I’m glad he’s on the list. The moment of his return is approaching. That it will be now or in a month at most, I think Radu will be 100% ready. There is no delay in recovery, the doctor told us that it is best to return from 8 months onwards. “Radu will be 8 months from the operation in mid-October. On the contrary, he is ahead with his preparation. There have been players who have stayed for 12-13 months. The idea is not to rush. “It is normal to feel Radu’s absence from the team. There is no replacement for him. He plays at the level he plays at and there is a big difference between what is played in England compared to other sides. It is impossible to replace Radu Drăgușin at the moment.”

Dragusin needs to be eased in

It is highly unlikely that the player will be on the pitch this month. Perhaps a return to action in November would be ideal for the defender.

Tottenham need to plan for the whole season, and they will need to ease him back into the team. They are competing in the Premier League and the Champions League this season. They will have plenty of games to deal with. They cannot afford another serious injury by rushing the player into action quickly.

Dragusin has been linked with an exit from Spurs due to the lack of game time in the past. It remains to be seen whether Thomas Frank is willing to give him more chances.