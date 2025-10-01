West Ham preparing bid to sign Chelsea flop with Nuno’s request

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are already making under new manager Nuno Espírito Santo as they prepare to make changes in the January transfer window.

According to Fichajes, the Hammers are preparing to pursue Christian Pulisic, the United States international winger, as a key addition to boost their attacking options.

Pulisic joined Chelsea in 2019 and played for the Blues till 2023, after failing to make an impact for them, he was then sold to Milan.

Under Nuno, West Ham appear eager to make immediate changes rather than simply maintaining continuity.

West Ham United are looking for attacking depth

The reported interest in Pulisic makes sense as the Hammers need a player with fierce pace in wide attacking positions and some who could contribute to goals as well and share the load with Jarrod Bowen.

Pulisic has had a somewhat inconsistent career in recent seasons, marked by injuries and fluctuating playing time. But his pace in the wide positions as well as his ability to score goals can be beneficial for the struggling Premier League side.

Moreover, a fresh attacking presence may help to alleviate pressure on other forwards and inject some unpredictability into West Ham’s offense.

The USA international attacker has a contract at Milan that runs until 2027 and the Italian side have no intention of letting the player leave the club any time soon.

Pulisic has impressed at AC Milan

Milan have made a brilliant start to the new season. The Italian giants are currently top of the Serie A standings after beating Napoli 2-1 at the weekend.

Pulisic was on the score sheet for the Rossoneri in the big game against Napoli.

The 27-year-old had a productive season for Milan in 2024/25, scoring 17 goals for them in all competitions.

It is clear to see why Nuno is keen on bringing the player back to the Premier League. The new manager is ready to offload James Ward-Prowse and wants new players with creativity in the team.

However, with Pulisic competing for the Serie A title in Italy and having a major role in the team there, it would be highly unlikely to see him join West Ham and battle for relegation.

