West Ham United are looking to improve the attacking unit with the signing of Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The 25-year-old attacker has done quite well for Galatasaray, and his performances have attracted the attention of the London club. According to Fichajes, they are preparing a major offensive to sign the player.

Yilmaz was linked with the move to the London club at the start of the season as well.

Baris Alper Yilmaz would improve West Ham

The player scored 14 goals last season and picked up six assists in all competitions. He has done quite well this season, and he has picked up three goals and four assists in seven matches across all competitions.

There is no doubt that he would help West Ham improve going forward. They have not been able to replace Mohammed Kudus properly, and the London club need more attacking depth in the side. Signing the Turkish International could prove to be a wise decision. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League.

Yilmaz could fancy a move to England

The opportunity to move to England would be quite exciting for the players as well. It would be a major step up in his career. Meanwhile, West Ham will be looking to get their season back on track. They have been quite disappointing since the start of the season. Signing the right players in January will help them bounce back strongly and finish the season in a respectable position on the table.

Meanwhile, the Turkish attacker will be tempted to move to England as well. He will feel that if he manages to impress at West Ham, he might be able to secure a bigger move in future. It could be the ideal stepping stone for him at this stage of his career.

He is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles, and his versatility will be a bonus. West Ham are planning a €40 million offer to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether Galatasaray are prepared to sell.