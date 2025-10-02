Wayne Rooney makes “absolutely slaughtered” claim after bizarre Liverpool tactical error

Arne Slot and Wayne Rooney (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has made the claim that Ruben Amorim would be “absolutely slaughtered” for some of the bizarre tactical decisions Arne Slot made in Liverpool’s last game.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Galatasaray in their Champions League clash this week, making it two defeats in a row in all competitions.

There have been some warning signs there for Liverpool at the start of this season, as even during their winning run they were conceding a lot of goals and often leaving it late to find the winner.

Rooney perhaps doesn’t seem too convinced by some of the decisions Slot made against Galatasaray as he discussed it on his podcast.

Arne Slot criticised for Liverpool selection choices vs Galatasaray

Slot will obviously need to rotate from time to time this season due to there being so many games in different competitions, but he seemed to get it badly wrong with Dominik Szoboszlai playing at right-back and Jeremie Frimpong playing in attack in Turkey.

Watch below for Rooney’s pretty scathing analysis of those strange choices…

"If that was Amorim at Man Utd, he'd get absolutely slaughtered." @WayneRooney has questioned Arne Slot's tactics against Galatasaray ? pic.twitter.com/JH7LAvjp9o — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 2, 2025

Rooney pointed out that he felt Man Utd boss Amorim would not get away with tactical errors like that, which is probably true.

That said, the Portuguese tactician is under a lot more pressure for perfectly good reasons after a pretty dire start to life at Old Trafford.

Slot, by contrast, is surely allowed the occasional off-day after such an impressive start as LFC boss, including winning last season’s Premier League title and reaching the Carabao Cup final.